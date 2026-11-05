Harry Kane Signs New Bayern Munich Contract Until 2029

England captain Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, extending his stay at the German champions until 2029 and ending speculation about his future.

The 33-year-old striker agreed to the extension despite having 12 months remaining on the four-year deal he signed after joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur for £86m in 2023.

Harry Kane enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 season, scoring a club-record 61 goals in 51 appearances as Bayern secured the Bundesliga and German Cup double. He also scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country across the campaign.

Speaking after signing the new agreement, Kane said he was delighted to continue his career in Munich, where he and his family have settled.

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich,” Kane said.

“We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club.

“My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

The new contract will keep Kane at Bayern until shortly before his 36th birthday, taking him beyond the 2028 European Championship and closer to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

His decision also makes a return to the Premier League less likely. Kane remains 47 goals short of matching Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, the extension ends reported interest from Barcelona and several Saudi Arabian clubs, which had been linked with moves for the England international.

Since arriving in Germany, Kane has scored 102 goals in 102 Bundesliga appearances, won three consecutive Golden Boot awards and claimed two league titles.

He was also named the world’s best male player at last month’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.