Ivan Toney Returns To England Squad As Tuchel Snubs Top Stars

Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney has earned a surprise recall to the England national team for matches against Andorra and Senegal in June, marking his first call-up since moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Ivan Toney, 29, who last featured for the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, has found blistering form in the Middle East, scoring 28 goals in 42 appearances this season.

Toney’s resurgence has prompted England head coach Thomas Tuchel to include him in the squad after omitting him in his first selection back in March.

England will face Andorra in a crucial World Cup qualifier on 7 June, followed by a friendly against Senegal at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on 10 June.

Joining Toney in the 26-man squad is Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, despite concerns over his fitness. The 21-year-old midfielder is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup, which begins on 15 June.

The squad also features Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who has been handed his first senior call-up. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane continues to lead the attack alongside Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

However, there are several high-profile absentees. Manchester City’s Phil Foden has been left out after a difficult season hampered by off-field distractions and an ankle injury.

Manchester United are without a single representative, with Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire all missing due to injury or form concerns.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have also been excluded, while Palace defender Marc Guehi misses out after suffering a severe eye injury in the FA Cup final.

Tuchel reportedly called Guehi personally to explain the decision, assuring the Palace captain that he remains part of future plans.

Notably, Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke and Newcastle’s in-form winger Jacob Murphy were both overlooked.

Full England Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Man City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)