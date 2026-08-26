Sterling To Appear In Court Over Dangerous Driving, Nitrous Oxide Charges

Raheem Sterling will appear in court in September after being charged with dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation following a motorway crash in May.

The former England winger crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3 in Hampshire on the morning of May 28, 2026.

Raheem Sterling, 31, was arrested at the time and later released on bail while further investigations were carried out.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed on Tuesday that Sterling will now face three charges in connection with the incident: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen.

“A driver will appear in court next month to face charges following a collision on the M3,” a police spokesman said.

“Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen.

“The charges come following a single-vehicle collision involving a Lamborghini on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange, on 28 May, 2026.

“No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported. Mr Sterling is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on 15 September.”

Police had initially investigated Sterling on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, but that allegation was not included among the charges brought against him.

A source close to the player told BBC Sport in May that there was “no proof” of drugs in Sterling’s system, while adding that the former England international had endured “an extremely tough couple of years”.

Sterling is currently without a club after leaving Feyenoord at the end of last season. He joined the Dutch side on a short-term deal in February after ending his association with Chelsea by mutual consent.

Chelsea signed Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5m in 2022. During his seven years at City, he won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup.

He also spent the 2024 season on loan at Arsenal before returning to Chelsea in 2025, where he was left out of the first-team squad and made to train separately.

Sterling won 82 caps for England between 2012 and 2022, representing the Three Lions at three World Cups and two European Championships.