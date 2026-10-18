Seven Feared Dead As Fire Engulfs Canadian Military Base

At least seven people are feared dead and dozens injured after a massive fire broke out at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta during a live-fire military training exercise on Saturday.

The explosion happened when military training struck a gas line or well, triggering a fire that spread rapidly across the facility. Seven people reportedly lost their lives during the incident, although authorities have yet to confirm the exact death toll.

Defence Minister David McGuinty said emergency teams were responding to the incident alongside local authorities and military personnel. He described the situation as “very, very active and delicate”, adding that he could not recall a similar incident in recent memory.

Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged the “serious incident creating a major fire” and expressed solidarity with those affected, saying his “thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected”.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the military base in eastern Alberta. According to the Municipal District of Wainwright, winds gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour fuelled the flames, which spread beyond the base fences. Local officials alerted the public through online updates at about 5.30pm local time.

Although firefighters have contained the blaze, emergency protocols remain in place, while authorities have urged residents to avoid the area to allow emergency services to operate.

Hospitals also activated emergency procedures to handle casualties. Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton declared a code orange disaster response to prepare for incoming patients.

Dr Warren Thirsk, an emergency department physician at the hospital, warned that the scale of the incident could overwhelm healthcare facilities in Edmonton without coordinated emergency arrangements. He described it as a disaster of a scale expected once every 15 to 25 years.

The incident prompted support from neighbouring communities and provincial governments. Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh described it as a “heavy day” for the community, while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith acknowledged the “significant and tragic fire”.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and British Columbia Premier David Eby also offered assistance and dispatched resources to support the response.

Naija News gathered that Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is a major military training facility used for live-fire exercises. It typically accommodates about 690 military personnel and 300 civilian workers.