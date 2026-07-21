Trump Slams 50% Tariff On Canadian Imports As Trade War Deepens

The United States (US) has announced a new 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of goods imported from Canada, further worsening the trade dispute between the two North American neighbours.

The new tariffs, according to the United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, will affect about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports, including products such as hockey sticks, wine and cement.

The tariffs are expected to take effect on August 19, 30 days after US President Donald Trump signs the proclamation bringing the new measures into force.

The latest move is part of Trump’s broader trade policy, which has seen the US impose or threaten tariffs on several of its major trading partners.

The White House said the new tariffs were introduced in response to what it described as Canada’s “discriminatory, unequal, and unreasonable tariff scheme.”

The US government also said the measure was designed to create better conditions for American-made automobiles and improve the position of US manufacturers in the Canadian market.

Naija News reports that the latest development represents another major escalation in the trade dispute between the two countries, which share one of the world’s longest international borders and have strong economic ties.

Trump has repeatedly accused Canada and other US trading partners of maintaining what he considers unfair trade arrangements with the United States.

Tariffs have also become a major part of the President’s second-term economic and trade agenda.

The Canadian government, however, rejected the US decision, arguing that the new tariffs violate the free trade agreement between both countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government remained open to discussions with the United States but would also take steps to protect Canada’s interests.

In a statement posted on 𝕏, Carney said Canada “stands ready to engage intensively to address outstanding issues with the U.S. to the mutual benefit of our citizens.”

He added that Canada would take the necessary measures to strengthen its economy and build greater resilience at home.

The announcement came shortly after the US Supreme Court barred Trump from relying on emergency powers to impose broad tariffs on imports from several countries.

The decision forced the administration to explore other legal options to implement its trade measures.

Trump has previously threatened to impose tariffs on trading partners, although some of the proposed measures were later suspended or never implemented.

The latest tariff on Canadian products, however, is expected to take effect next month unless there is a change in policy or a new agreement between the two countries.

The US President had also previously threatened to increase tariffs on Canadian goods over smoke from wildfires in Canada that drifted into parts of the north-eastern United States.

Trump argued that the resulting air pollution had imposed additional costs on the United States and suggested that such costs should be reflected in the tariffs already imposed on Canadian imports.