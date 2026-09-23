Paul Onuachu Explains Why Southampton Spell Failed

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has revealed that a tactical mismatch, frequent managerial changes and the timing of his transfer contributed to his disappointing spell at Southampton.

Onuachu joined Southampton in January 2023 after establishing himself as a prolific goalscorer in Belgium and Denmark.

However, he struggled to find the net in the Premier League and failed to make a significant impact before leaving the club.

Speaking to Trabzonspor Magazine, Onuachu said Southampton’s system did not suit his style of play, while the club’s frequent coaching changes made it difficult for him to settle.

“There are times in football when things don’t go well,” he said. “For me, the Southampton period was like that. First of all, the transfer happened in January.

“I haven’t regretted any of the decisions I’ve made, but sometimes there are questions you need to ask before signing with a team. You need to find out if their system suits you.

“Many coaching changes and systems that didn’t suit me. I knew the team had a 50-50 chance of staying in the league or getting relegated. But sometimes you take a risk, and then you see if it works. I took the risk, and it didn’t work.”

The Nigerian also acknowledged that players need to understand a club’s playing system and environment before making a move.

He said, “Maybe I’m making excuses, but sometimes if you want to go to a team, you need to ask and learn very, very well about the system, how things work in the team, and everything else. That’s all.”

Onuachu has since revived his career in Turkey, where he has regained his confidence and goalscoring form. He has scored 45 goals and provided 6 assists in 69 appearances in all competitions for Trabzonspor.