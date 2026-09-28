Tebas Renews Call For Financial Transparency Amid Manchester City Case

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has renewed his call for strict financial controls and greater transparency across European football amid ongoing legal proceedings involving Manchester City over alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations.

Tebas said football authorities must enforce uniform economic rules to protect fair competition and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sport.

The LaLiga chief made the comments in a lengthy social media post following reports surrounding Manchester City’s ongoing legal case. While acknowledging that official sanctions and final legal steps are still pending, Tebas said the wider issue centred on ensuring that every club operates under the same financial regulations.

“What has happened, again shows that economic controls, transparency and the same rules for all are essential to protect football’s integrity and sustainability,” Tebas said.

Tebas also referred to warnings he made in 2017 about what he described as “financial doping” and clubs using massive external state resources to strengthen their financial position.

He argued that recent developments had reinforced the need for tighter financial governance and consistent enforcement of the rules across European football.

Manchester City continue to face allegations relating to their financial dealings following the Premier League’s long-running investigation. The club has denied wrongdoing and maintained its position throughout the proceedings.

Tebas did not suggest that a final outcome had been reached in the case, but used the situation to reiterate his longstanding argument for stronger economic oversight.

He said applying the same financial standards to every club would help protect the integrity of competitions and prevent financial disparities from undermining fair competition.