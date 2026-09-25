What Might Happen To Manchester City After Found Guilty Of 114 Premier League Charges

Manchester City could face a range of sporting and financial sanctions after an independent commission reportedly found the club guilty of 114 of the 115 financial-rule charges brought by the Premier League.

Naija News reported the verdict on Friday, September 25, 2026, with the sanctions yet to be determined and Manchester City expected to appeal.

The charges relate mainly to alleged breaches between 2009 and 2018 and include financial reporting, player and manager payments, UEFA regulations, the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and alleged failures to co-operate with the league’s investigation. Manchester City have consistently denied wrongdoing.

Below are the possible consequences Manchester City could face:

1. Points deduction

Manchester City could be deducted Premier League points as part of the sanctions. The league has previously imposed points deductions for financial-rule breaches, although there is no publicly established tariff for the City case.

The Premier League’s disciplinary framework also allows points already scored to be deducted, meaning any punishment could potentially affect results from seasons covered by the charges rather than only a future campaign.

2. An unlimited fine

The independent commission can impose a financial penalty on Manchester City. The Premier League disciplinary framework does not set a fixed maximum for such a fine.

However, no amount has been announced, and the commission has yet to determine what financial sanction, if any, Manchester City will receive.

3. Suspension from Premier League matches

City could also face suspension from playing Premier League matches.

The league’s disciplinary framework gives an independent commission the power to suspend a club from league competition for a period it considers appropriate. There has been no indication that the commission will impose this punishment.

4. Player-registration restrictions

Another possible sanction involves player registrations.

The disciplinary rules allow for the cancellation or refusal of player registrations in certain circumstances. Such a punishment could restrict City’s ability to register new players, although there is currently no indication that the commission will impose it.

5. Compensation payments

The commission could order Manchester City to pay compensation.

The disciplinary framework does not state a specific financial limit for such an award. Any compensation would depend on the commission’s findings and the circumstances surrounding the breaches.

6. Possible impact on Premier League titles

Manchester City’s three Premier League titles won during the period covered by the charges could come under scrutiny if the commission applies retrospective points deductions or another form of retrospective punishment.

City won the 2011/12, 2013/14 and 2017/18 Premier League titles during the period in question. However, the Premier League has no precedent for stripping a club of a title because of financial-rule breaches.

The possibility therefore remains uncertain and would depend on the sanctions eventually imposed and the outcome of any appeal.

7. Expulsion from the Premier League

The most severe potential consequence would be expulsion from the Premier League.

The league’s disciplinary rules allow an independent commission to recommend that a club be expelled from the competition. However, there is no domestic precedent for expelling a club from the Premier League over financial-rule breaches.

City have previously faced a major European sanction. UEFA banned the club from European competition for two seasons in 2020 over Financial Fair Play breaches, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the ban on appeal and reduced the financial penalty instead.

What next for Manchester City after the reported verdict?

The reported guilty verdict does not mean Manchester City have immediately been deducted points or expelled from the Premier League. The independent commission must still determine the appropriate sanctions, after which City can challenge the decision through the league’s appeal process.

Manchester City have maintained that the process remains ongoing. A club statement said: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality.” At the time of writing, the Premier League was yet to comment on the reported verdict.