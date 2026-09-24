English Premier League Unveils September Player, Manager Of The Month Nominees

The Premier League have unveiled the nominees for the September 2026 Player and Manager of the Month awards, with eight players and three managers shortlisted after just three league fixtures during the month.

The extended international break brought the September schedule to an early close, allowing the Premier League to announce the shortlists earlier than usual. August winners João Pedro of Chelsea and Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović are not among the nominees and will relinquish their respective awards.

Hull City forward Mohamed Belloumi earned his nomination after playing a key role in his side’s strong start to the campaign. He scored twice in six minutes during Hull’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea before registering his second assist of the season in their defeat to Newcastle United.

Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle also made the shortlist after helping his side maintain their unbeaten start. He scored and kept a clean sheet in Leeds’ 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Brighton & Hove Albion have two nominees in Pascal Groß and Charalampos Kostoulas. Groß scored twice and provided three assists, while Kostoulas also played an important role in the Seagulls’ strong month.

Liverpool also have two players on the shortlist, with striker Alexander Isak and defender Jérémy Jacquet recognised for their September performances. Isak scored three goals in three matches, while Jacquet helped Liverpool record three consecutive clean sheets.

Brentford forward Kevin Schade and Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo complete the eight-man shortlist. Schade scored twice against Bournemouth and impressed in Brentford’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, while Semenyo contributed two goals and two assists for Manchester City.

For the Manager of the Month award, Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola and Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca have been nominated.

Hürzeler guided Brighton to a 3-0 win over Arsenal and a 5-0 victory against Coventry City. Iraola earned his first nomination as Liverpool manager after guiding the Reds to three clean sheets from three matches.

Maresca is also in contention after Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent record. City became the only Premier League side to win their opening five matches, making Maresca just the sixth manager to achieve the feat at a club.

The winners of the September Player and Manager of the Month awards will be announced after voting concludes on the EPL official website.