2025 French Open: Rafael Nadal Honoured At Roland Garros

Roland Garros paid a fitting tribute to its greatest champion, Rafael Nadal, on Sunday with a special ceremony to honour the retired Spaniard as the 2025 French Open fires up.

Rafael Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, returned to the clay, where he forged his legacy nearly a year after a shock first-round loss to Alexander Zverev marked the end of his remarkable run in Paris.

The 38-year-old retired from professional tennis following the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, concluding a historic career with a staggering 112-4 record at Roland Garros.

His farewell ceremony is expected to draw some of the sport’s biggest names, including longtime rivals Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic, who recently celebrated his 100th ATP title in Geneva.

As one era ends, another continues to rise. Carlos Alcaraz, often touted as Nadal’s successor, will begin his title defence at the 2025 French Open next week.

Fresh off a win over world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final, Alcaraz enters the tournament as the second seed, fuelling anticipation of a possible blockbuster final against Sinner on June 8.

“I think people are excited to see this rivalry grow,” Alcaraz said in his pre-tournament press conference. “It’s the kind of match that brings new fans to tennis.”

Djokovic begins his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title with a first-round clash against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Despite his Geneva triumph, the Serbian star has faced questions about his form after early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

In the women’s draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka made a statement with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova.

The Belarusian, chasing her first French Open crown, fired 30 winners in just an hour under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I feel ready,” said Sabalenka. “I really believe I can do something special here.”

With Iga Swiatek struggling to regain dominance and slipping to No. 5 in the rankings, the women’s field appears wide open. Sabalenka is among the favourites to take advantage.

Elsewhere, Elina Svitolina began her campaign dominantly, brushing aside Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 6-1.

Italian Open champion Jasmine Paolini, rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen, and Russia’s Diana Shnaider are among the day’s main attractions.

On the men’s side, eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, looking to continue his impressive clay season after semi-final runs at all three major clay-court Masters events this year.

As the French Open begins earnestly, the blend of farewell tributes and rising rivalries sets the stage for an emotional and thrilling fortnight in Paris.