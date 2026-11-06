Mourinho Wants Atlético, Barca To Lose, Reacts To Ronaldo’s Retirement

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has admitted that he wants both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona to drop points when they meet in La Liga on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The two Spanish sides will face each other at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with the result potentially affecting the title race.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Mourinho said he would prefer both teams to lose, although he acknowledged that a draw would be the best possible outcome for Real Madrid.

“Atletico vs Barcelona? I’d like both of them to lose,” Mourinho stated. “Unfortunately, that’s not possible. Points will inevitably be dropped, and that’s the best possible news.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, who shared the comments on 𝕏 earlier today, November 6, Barcelona lead the La Liga table with 30 points from 11 matches.

Atlético Madrid occupy second place with 28 points, while Real Madrid sit third with 27 points.

A draw between the two title rivals would allow both sides to drop points, giving Real Madrid an opportunity to close the gap if they win their next fixture.

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid will host Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, with both managers seeking a win to strengthen their teams’ title hopes.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has also reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to retire from international football after 23 years representing Portugal.

The former Real Madrid manager said Ronaldo’s decision deserved respect but insisted that it did not signal the end of his professional career.

“His decision must be respected, and I do respect it. He hasn’t ended his career; those who know him are aware that he still has goals,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and believes the 41-year-old still has ambitions to fulfil with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

He also expressed hope that Ronaldo would choose a different occasion to announce his eventual retirement from professional football.

Naija News reports that Ronaldo confirmed his decision to end his international career on Thursday, November 5, following a period of tension involving Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.