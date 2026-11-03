West Ham Sack Nuno Espirito Santo, Hold Talks With Scott Parker

West Ham United have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a disappointing start to their Championship campaign, with the club reportedly in advanced talks with Scott Parker over his replacement.

The 52-year-old Portuguese manager leaves after just over a year in charge, having failed to prevent West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

According to BBC Sport, Parker, a former England international, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the London club.

He previously managed Burnley, Bournemouth and Fulham and guided Bournemouth and Burnley to promotion from the Championship.

West Ham’s decision follows a poor run of results that has seen them drop to eighth in the table, six points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

The Hammers have won just two of their last six league matches, including consecutive home defeats against Southampton and West Bromwich Albion. They lost 3-2 to Southampton before suffering a 3-1 defeat to West Brom on Saturday, ending their stay in second place.

Assistant head coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeping coach Rui Barbosa have also left the club.

Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will oversee the team temporarily when West Ham travel to face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

In a statement, the club said the decision followed a review of their early-season performances.

“Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the board of directors believe that a change is necessary at this time to ensure that the club’s objectives and expectations remain on track,” the statement read.

West Ham added that the recruitment process for a new head coach was already under way and thanked Nuno and his assistants for their contributions.

Nuno becomes the third permanent manager to leave West Ham since David Moyes departed in May 2024.

Julen Lopetegui succeeded Moyes but lasted only six months, winning six of his 20 Premier League matches before his dismissal. Graham Potter replaced him but spent just eight months in charge before leaving with the club 19th in the table.

West Ham retained Nuno despite their struggles, but he could not prevent relegation last season as the club finished two points behind Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers initially struggled after dropping into the Championship, failing to win any of their opening three matches and falling to 19th.

However, four consecutive victories in September, during which they scored 16 goals, lifted them to the top of the table. Their impressive run included a 6-0 victory over Wrexham.

West Ham have since struggled for consistency, recording only two league victories against nine-man Lincoln City and Swansea City, alongside draws with Millwall and Queens Park Rangers.