Aston Villa Sign Wan-Bissaka On Season-Long Loan

Aston Villa have completed the signing of West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a season-long loan, with the deal including a conditional obligation to buy.

The 28-year-old DR Congo right-back joins Unai Emery’s side after the two clubs reached an agreement on the move. The exact conditions attached to the obligation remain undisclosed, although West Ham had previously placed a £25m valuation on the defender.

Wan-Bissaka missed West Ham’s first two Championship matches of the season as talks continued over his return to the Premier League. He joined the Hammers from Manchester United on a seven-year contract in 2024 and made 65 appearances during his two seasons at the club, including 25 last season when West Ham suffered relegation.

Villa hope his experience will strengthen their defence as they prepare for a demanding campaign in the Premier League and Champions League. Wan-Bissaka made 190 appearances for Manchester United, winning the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. He also started all four of DR Congo’s matches at the 2026 World Cup as the Leopards reached the round of 32.

The loan arrangement resembles Villa’s move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott last season. Elliott joined with a £35m obligation to buy, but the deal depended on him making 10 league appearances. He played only four times and returned to Liverpool this summer.

Wan-Bissaka could make his Villa debut against Brighton on Sunday at 14:00 BST. He will also compete in the Champions League after Emery’s side finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa League last season.