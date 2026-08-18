Patrick Vieira Becomes Senegal Head Coach After World Cup Exit

Senegal have appointed France 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira as their new head coach, replacing Pape Thiaw after the team’s disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed Patrick Vieira’s appointment earlier today, August 18, following the confirmation of the decision on Monday.

Vieira, who was born in Senegal but grew up in France, will inherit a team seeking to recover from a bruising World Cup campaign that ended with a last-32 defeat by Belgium.

The federation described his appointment as a “strategic move” designed to establish “a high-level technical staff, in line with our country’s sporting ambitions”.

Vieira’s first major task will be to rebuild the team and restore confidence following Thiaw’s dismissal less than two weeks after the World Cup defeat.

Thiaw took charge of Senegal in 2024 after previously representing the country as a player. The FSF president said after the tournament that a toxic atmosphere had surrounded the team, following reports of Thiaw’s demand for a pay rise.

The federation has not yet set a date for Vieira’s official presentation, saying his unveiling and onboarding will take place at a later date.

Vieira arrives with considerable experience from a distinguished playing career and a decade in management. He played a central role in Arsenal’s side that won three English league titles between 1998 and 2004 before moving to Juventus and Inter Milan.

He finished his playing career at Manchester City and began coaching with New York City FC in 2016. He later managed French club Nice before returning to England with Crystal Palace in 2021.

Palace sacked Vieira in March 2023 after a 12-match winless run. He subsequently had short spells with Strasbourg and Italian club Genoa.

Vieira won 107 caps for France and helped Les Bleus win the 1998 World Cup on home soil. He also lifted the European Championship two years later.