Real Madrid Officially Present Jose Mourinho As New Manager

José Mourinho has officially returned as Real Madrid head coach, 13 years after ending his first spell at the Spanish club.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez welcomed the Portuguese at a private ceremony in the boardroom of Ciudad Real Madrid earlier today, August 18, where Mourinho signed a three-year contract that will run until June 30, 2029.

The 63-year-old received a replica of the stadium, a watch and a Real Madrid shirt bearing his name. Honorary president José Martínez Pirri also attended the presentation.

Mourinho described his return as a more emotional experience than his first arrival in 2010. He said he had returned with a clear purpose to improve the club and build a stronger culture of responsibility and ambition.

“I feel this is a mission. It goes beyond words. I am here to help everyone become better and to create a culture of work, responsibility and ambition. I also want to instil the responsibility and honour of working for Real Madrid,” Mourinho said.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager also stressed his lasting connection with Real Madrid and its supporters.

“I am a Madridista. I have always been, even since I left… I am one of you, Madridistas,” he said.

Mourinho also reflected on his departure in 2013 and the reception he received from supporters after Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

“I am one of you. But not just today; I have always been, since the day I was presented in 2010, the day I left in 2013. I have a fantastic memory of Wembley when we beat Dortmund, and the affection that was shown to me that day. I really am one of you,” Mourinho said.

He urged everyone working at Real Madrid to share the same commitment and put the club first.

“I am here to work for Real Madrid. Everyone should follow this way. I want everyone who enters Valdebebas to feel it, that we are working for Real Madrid.”