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Mourinho Wins La Liga Manager Of The Month Award For October

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By Ernest Victor
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Jose Mourinho
Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has won the La Liga Manager of the Month award for October after leading the Spanish giants to three consecutive wins in the competition.

La Liga announced the Portuguese tactician as the recipient of the monthly award earlier today, November 9, through its official 𝕏 account.

“Real Madrid’s coach is the Coach of the Month for October in #LALIGAEASPORTS,” the league body wrote.

Mourinho secured the award after Real Madrid recorded three wins from three league matches during the month, defeating Villarreal 1-0, Sevilla 4-1 and arch-rivals FC Barcelona 2-1.

The victory over Barcelona in El Clásico was particularly significant as Real Madrid claimed bragging rights in their first meeting with the Catalan side this season.

Despite earlier defeats against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, Los Blancos have regained momentum and maintained an impressive run of form.

Real Madrid currently sit second in the La Liga standings, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Naija News reports that Mourinho rejoined Real Madrid ahead of the 2026-2027 season. The 63-year-old previously managed the club between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

He succeeds Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who won the September Manager of the Month award.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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