UEFA Threatens World Cup Boycott Over Infantino’s FIFA Share Sale Plan

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, has warned that its 55 member associations, including England, will boycott all FIFA competitions if plans to sell shares in the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors are approved.

Naija News reports that the warning followed a virtual meeting of UEFA’s member nations earlier today, July 30, after FIFA president Gianni Infantino reportedly set a September 19 deadline for national associations to decide on the proposal. The plan would allow private investors to acquire a £3bn stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup.

The united stance from UEFA represents a major setback for FIFA’s proposal, given Europe’s influence in international football. On Wednesday, UEFA accused FIFA of attempting to pressure associations into backing the plan by linking support to a one-off financial payout.

UEFA said: “Today we have learned of FIFA’s deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn. This says everything you need to know about this plan.

“But having held discussions with many stakeholders across the game, UEFA knows there is significant and growing opposition to FIFA’s scheme. FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends. We can grow the game correctly. It’s time to prioritise associations, clubs, leagues, players and fans.”

In a joint statement released after Thursday’s meeting, UEFA and its national associations made clear they unanimously reject FIFA’s proposal to create a commercial subsidiary and transfer ownership stakes in its flagship competitions.

The statement read: “UEFA and its national associations will not take part in competitions under FIFA.

“UEFA and its 55 member associations share a unified stance. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal to transfer the equity of the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments to private investors.

“The World Cup must never be treated as an investment product. It is one of the greatest sporting legacies of football, forged by generations of players, national teams and fans from every continent. No part of it should be handed over to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.”

UEFA also criticised the way the proposal had been developed, claiming it was prepared without proper consultation and forced through with little transparency.

“A proposal with such far-reaching impacts on football has been hatched behind closed doors and pushed to the brink of approval without any substantial consultations with football stakeholders. This is extremely irresponsible and completely untenable. It represents a severe failure of leadership, as well as a dereliction of FIFA’s duty as the guardian of world football.

“Now national associations worldwide face an ultimatum: either accept the irreversible seizure of football’s greatest competitions, or bear the consequences. This is by no means a so-called ‘democratic vote’, but coercive governance, an act of intimidation that violates the institution’s mission of safeguarding global football in a fiduciary capacity.”

The organisation warned that allowing outside investors into FIFA competitions would permanently alter the game’s priorities.

“Our opposition is not merely procedural.

“Once external investors hold equity in FIFA’s competitions, football will be fundamentally transformed. Financial returns will become a permanent obligation, and investors’ expectations will turn into day-to-day pressure. From that moment on, every decision on the international match calendar, every rule change, and every choice shaping football’s future will no longer be guided by ‘what is best for football’, but by ‘what maximises shareholder interests’.

“This model has no place in world football. Football’s future cannot be led by those whose primary goal is maximising financial returns. The interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and fans must never be subordinated to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain.”

UEFA insisted that Europe would not support the proposal under any circumstances and issued its strongest warning yet to FIFA.

“Europe’s position is crystal clear: we will never legitimise such a model. No one has the moral right to sell off assets that we only hold in trust for future generations.

“Based on the results of today’s discussions, as long as this proposal is not scrapped, all national teams under UEFA will refuse to participate in any FIFA competitions, unless the proposal is completely abolished, and FIFA provides a legally binding guarantee that it will never open its governance or tournaments to private ownership again.

“No one should doubt this: UEFA and its member associations will oppose these plans with the firmest resolve.

“An institution’s dignity and value lie not in what it is willing to accept, but in the principles on which it refuses to compromise. Now is that moment.

“Some things are far too precious to be measured by money. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football, and it always will. As long as Europe has a voice, it is not for sale.”