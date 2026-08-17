Cagliari Star Yael Trepy In Intensive Care After Swimming Pool Incident

Cagliari midfielder Yael Trepy remains in intensive care after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a mansion in Sardinia.

Yael Trepy, 20, reportedly suffered the incident while enjoying two days off after Cagliari’s 1-0 Coppa Italia win over Arezzo on Friday, August 14.

Italian reports claim Trepy, who is not a good swimmer, ended up in the deep end of the pool.

According to L’Unione Sarda, the footballer lost consciousness before emergency responders took him to hospital.

Trepy played 53 minutes in Cagliari’s win over Arezzo before the club substituted him. The team then received two days off ahead of their Serie A opener against Parma on Saturday.

Cagliari confirmed that the young midfielder remains at the Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari, where doctors have placed him in intensive care.

“Yael Trepy is currently hospitalised at the Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari, where he is in intensive care,” Cagliari said in a statement.

“The Club is in constant contact with the healthcare facility and the player’s family and is closely monitoring the progress of his condition.

“At this time, Cagliari Calcio’s thoughts are with Yael and his family.

“The Club also requests the utmost respect for their privacy and will provide any updates when available.”

Trepy joined Cagliari in 2022 after developing his career at French club US Creteil-Lusitanos. He helped Cagliari’s youth side win the equivalent of the FA Youth Cup in 2025 after scoring against AC Milan’s youngsters.

The France-born midfielder broke into Cagliari’s senior team last season and scored once in eight Serie A appearances.

Cagliari finished 14th last season and will open their new Serie A campaign away to Parma on Saturday.