Emerse Faé Leaves Ivory Coast Coaching Job

Emerse Faé has stepped down as head coach of Côte d’Ivoire after the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to a remarkable spell that delivered Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) glory and a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ivorian Football Federation confirmed on Friday that Faé’s contract expired on July 31, ending a tenure that transformed the fortunes of the Elephants in little over two years.

Faé was appointed on an interim basis during the 2023 AFCON, staged in Ivory Coast in early 2024, after Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked following a crushing 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the group stage.

At the time, the hosts appeared destined for an early exit. However, favourable results elsewhere allowed them to squeeze into the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams. From there, Faé masterminded one of the competition’s most memorable turnarounds, guiding the Elephants all the way to the final, where they defeated Nigeria to secure a third AFCON title.

The former Ivory Coast international did not stop there. He also led the West Africans to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and steered the team into the knockout rounds of the global tournament for the first time in the nation’s history.

Announcing his departure, the federation paid tribute to the 41-year-old’s impact on the national team.

“The Executive Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation expresses its profound gratitude to Mr Emerse Faé for his commitment, professionalism, and the services he rendered as head of the senior national team throughout his collaboration with the Federation,” the FA said.

“It commends his contribution to the development of the national team and the results achieved under his leadership, which will remain an important part of the recent history of Ivorian football.

“The Executive Committee extends its sincerest wishes to Mr Emerse Faé for every success in the continuation of his professional career.”