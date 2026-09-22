Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday, 22nd September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Tuesday, 22nd September, 2026.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday dismissed concerns by some governors of the All Progressives Congress that the proposed Rainbow Coalition could undermine the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections. Speaking on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout, Wike said the coalition was primarily aimed at mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and would not prevent politicians from contesting governorship and legislative elections on their respective party platforms.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and civil servants, under the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, Trade Union Side, yesterday demanded a new minimum wage of N500,000 and reduction of petrol price to N500 per litre to address the worsening economic hardship facing workers and their dependents.

As Nigeria remains embroiled in a debate over President Bola Tinubu’s absence from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s representation of the country, world leaders at the gathering are turning their attention to wars, climate change, artificial intelligence, and mounting global economic pressures.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s absence from the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which begins today in New York, will not constitute a diplomatic setback for Nigeria, the Presidency and Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said yesterday.

Public sector workers have issued a September 30, 2026 ultimatum to the federal government to urgently intervene and address the worsening economic hardship faced by workers and their dependents nationwide.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.