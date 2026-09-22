UNGA 81: Shettima To Address UN General Assembly Thursday

Barring any unexpected changes, Vice President Kashim Shettima will address the UN General Assembly for the third consecutive year on Thursday afternoon.

Naija News understands that this was made known in an updated provisional speakers’ schedule which places Nigeria fourth in the afternoon session of the General Debate on 24 September.

Nigeria’s statement comes on the third day of the General Debate, traditionally one of the most closely watched events of UN high-level week.

The afternoon session begins at 3 p.m. New York time and runs until 9 p.m., while Mr Shettima is expected to speak between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nigerian time).

Nigeria was initially billed to be the 8th speaker on Wednesday morning, having moved up two spots from the previous 10th spot.

UN protocol allows presidents to speak at the high-level General Debate before vice presidents, prime ministers and ministers.

Following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third straight absence from the Assembly, Shettima joins 73 Heads of State, 45 Heads of Government, 49 ministers, 11 vice-presidents and one crown prince for the 81st General Assembly high-level week.

Shettima represented Tinubu at the 79th Session in 2024 and again delivered Nigeria’s statement at the 80th Session in 2025.

Tinubu personally addressed the 78th Session of the General Assembly in September 2023, months after assuming office as president.