Whoever Needs To Be Prosecuted Will Be Prosecuted – FG Inaugurates Panel To Probe Niger Miners’ Deaths

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 10-member independent committee to investigate the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, inaugurated the committee on Tuesday in Abuja following a directive from President Bola Tinubu for a comprehensive investigation into the deaths.

The committee is chaired by retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, while a former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, serves as secretary.

Other members include retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Hosea Hassan Karma; Prof Olayinka Buhari, a professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital; a representative of the Minna Emirate Council; and a representative of the Niger State Government.

The panel also has Alhaji Liman Sulaiman, National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria; lawyer and human rights activist Deji Adeyanju; Blueprint Newspaper journalist, Mrs Zainab Suleiman Okino; and public affairs analyst, Dr George Agbakahi, as members.

The 37 detainees died on Thursday, September 17, 2026, while being held at the NSCDC Niger State Command.

The cause of the deaths has not yet been established, leading to the Federal Government’s decision to set up the independent panel.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo said the committee was expected to establish the identities of the deceased and determine the direct and underlying causes of their deaths.

The panel will also investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrests and detention of the victims, including the legality and condition of the detention facility and the length of time they spent in custody.

It will examine whether the detainees were subjected to torture or inhumane treatment, whether they received adequate medical attention and whether any NSCDC officer was negligent or engaged in professional misconduct during their detention.

Tunji-Ojo said: “This committee must be independent of every official. This committee is responsible for only the truth, and nothing more. Let me declare the mandate of this committee.

“The mandate of this committee is to identify the deceased person as such an immediate and remote cause of their death, as well as the time and place of their death. So, identify the circumstances leading to the arrest and detention of the deceased persons by the NSCDC in Nigeria. Third, examine the legality, feasibility, or otherwise of the detention facility, the duration of detention, and compliance with relevant laws, detention procedures, and human rights standards.

“Investigate whether or not the deceased persons were tortured, inhumanely treated, or denied medical care or attention during their detention. Five, investigate whether or not there was negligence or professional misconduct by any officer or officers during the detention. Review the operational mandates of the NSCDC regarding illegal money enforcement and the rules of engagement.

“Interview all relevant persons, including the officers involved, other detainees, families of the deceased, witnesses and medical personnel, and any other persons with relevant information. Eight, examine medical and autopsy reports, detention records, and other relevant documents featuring physical and material evidence.

“Examine individual or institutional compatibility. Also, recommend appropriate disciplinary, administrative, or legal action against any persons found guilty. Recommend compensation or other remedial measures for the families of the deceased where applicable.

“Any attempt by anybody to destroy or conceal evidence, intimidate witnesses, or obstruct this investigation will be treated as a serious offence against the nation, and it will not be tolerated.

“We owe you the truth. This committee will give you the truth. No officer, no matter how highly placed, or any individual, not just an officer, will be shielded if found culpable. Justice will be done.

“This report will not be swept under the carpet. We will call a meeting like this to present the report. And whoever needs to be prosecuted will be prosecuted.

“To the families who lost loved ones, I appeal for calm and patience. This government will not and will never abandon you.”