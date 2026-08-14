FG Disowns Fake CDCFIB Recruitment Postponement Notice

The Federal Ministry of Interior has disowned a press release circulating on social media claiming that the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) had been postponed until after the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the ministry said the document, titled “CDCFIB Recruitment Update” and dated August 11, 2026, was fraudulent and falsely attributed to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said neither the minister’s office nor the CDCFIB authorised the document.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that this press release is fake, unauthorised, and fraudulent,” the statement said.

“The Minister did not sign or issue this statement.”

The ministry also rejected claims contained in the purported statement that funding constraints had forced the government to postpone the exercise.

It stressed that no decision had been taken to defer the recruitment until after the 2027 elections.

“No decision has been made to defer the recruitment exercise until after the 2027 general election,” the ministry said.

“The exercise is ongoing.”

The clarification is expected to reassure applicants who had become concerned following the circulation of the alleged postponement notice.

The ministry urged applicants and members of the public to disregard information not issued through its official communication channels or those of the CDCFIB.

“Members of the public and applicants are strongly advised to disregard this document in its entirety and to rely solely on information published through the Ministry’s and CDCFIB’s verified platforms,” it said.

It advised applicants to obtain authentic updates through the official CDCFIB recruitment portal.

The statement was electronically signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani.

The ministry also warned that applicants should remain cautious of misleading documents and unverified recruitment information circulating across social media and messaging platforms.