‘Nothing Will Come Out Of Investigations On Niger Miners’ Death’ – Rufai Oseni

Nigerian media personality, Rufai Oseni, has asserted that there will be no positive outcome regarding the government’s investigation into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in Niger State.

Naija News recalls that the 37 suspected illegal miners died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

The development has sparked outrage across Nigeria, with some calling for an independent and transparent probe.

The NSCDC had stated that the detainees died following a suspected outbreak of disease, noting that their bodies were deposited at the General Hospital in Minna for medical examination to establish the actual cause of death.

Speaking on the development during Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Monday, Rufai questioned those involved in the mining, stressing that it takes people with substantial financial resources to engage in the activity.

He said, “I welcome the need for investigations, but the fact remains that if the investigations are carried out by government agencies, nothing will come out of them.

“My question is, who are the people involved in this mining? Because it takes people with substantial financial resources to engage in mining. Who owns the mining site?”

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has warned that no form of cover-up must be allowed in the investigation into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners.

Speaking on Monday during Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Adeyanju said the investigation should go beyond the allegations against those who were arrested and establish the circumstances in which they were detained and died.

According to him, the committee charged with the independent investigation of circumstances that resulted in the miners’ deaths must establish who owned the mine where the suspects were arrested.

He argued that the government allocates mining sites to people, and the committee should therefore establish who owned the mine where the suspects were arrested.