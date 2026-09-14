‘Politics Of Crawlers, Butt Lickers’ – Rufai Oseni Fumes As Desmond Elliott Kneels To Beg Gbajabiamila

Media personality, Rufai Oseni, has reacted to a viral video showing Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot, kneeling before Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Desmond Elliot had apologised to Gbajabiamila over his conduct during the last All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Elliot was seen in a video circulating on social media kneeling before Gbajabiamila and pleading for forgiveness, while also seeking to return to the APC fold in Lagos.

“I’m sorry, I have no excuse, I have nothing other than to say I’m deeply sorry and I am hoping to be cultured in the future, Ema binu baba”, Elliot said.

The Chief of Staff to the President, in his reaction, asked the lawmaker to stand up after he prostrated to seek forgiveness.

Reacting to the development, Rufai, during the ARISE Television ‘Morning Show’ on Monday, described Desmond Elliot’s action as an aberration and politics of ‘ass lickers’

Rufai further questioned why Elliot was made to kneel, claiming the gesture aimed to secure a future political appointment.

He said, “You can now see the type of politics they play in Nigeria, politics of crawlers, lickers, butt lickers, people that will lick the hands of their benefactors and can do anything, even when their benefactors give them their shirt they will hold it. This is an aberration, and this is why Nigeria will never move forward. How can you dehumanise a man?

“He was coerced to knee down, after they had collected Saturday and Sunday from him and given him Tuesday, where there is no position to go again, won’t he knee down? Was he not the one fighting, shouting, confronting them, saying the people should fight with him?

“So now because he wants something else in the future, he is now crawling back to beg his oga. Maybe they will look for one position and put him again, you can now see how people cannot live beyond politics and this is exactly the problem with Nigeria.”