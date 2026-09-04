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‘Obidient Anchors’ – Bwala Defends Lere Olayinka Over Arise News Interview Snub

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala
Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala

Key Takeaways

  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, defended Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, for refusing to answer a question on Arise News.
  • Arise TV ended the interview on Friday after Olayinka told anchor, Rufai Oseni, he would not answer him and criticised past comments.
  • Bwala accused anchors, Rufai Oseni and Mario Esse, of pushing NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s narrative, and praised Olayinka for holding them to account.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has defended the action of the media aide to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, for declining to answer a question during an Arise News interview.

According to Bwala, Olayinka only held the interviewers, whom he described as sympathetic to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to account.

Naija News recalls that Arise Television on Friday abruptly ended an interview with the Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka.

The interview was ended after Olayinka refused to answer any question from TV anchor, Rufai Oseni.

After he was asked to respond to a question from Oseni, Olayinka stated: “I don’t want to answer any question from you Oseni Rufai. I want this conversation to be among reasonable human beings. People who won’t describe other people as ‘Gbewudani’.”

Following his response, another anchor, Mario Esse, quickly reminded him that the Arise TV morning show has three anchors, adding that the interview won’t continue if he doesn’t answer Oseni’s question.

Reacting to the episode, Bwala accused Oseni and Esse of attempting to push Peter Obi’s narrative.

Throwing his weight behind Olayinka, Bwala further accused the journalists of double standards and blackmail, insisting they have been found out and won’t be allowed to continue such actions.

“The Obidient anchors (@ruffydfire and @ayomairoese) on Arise News morning show would find it tough to push peter Obi’s agenda this election circle because they have been found out. No objectivity, double standard and blackmail are their central motivating factors. It is either you remain objective and avoid blackmail or you will be forced to be ended interviews abruptly.

“The wind don blow and we Dey see….

“Thank you @OlayinkaLere for holding them to account,” Bwala wrote on his 𝕏 account.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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