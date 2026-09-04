2027: ‘He Injured Atiku, Peter Obi Too Much’ – Lere Olayinka Defends Wike’s Fears

The spokesman for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has made a case for his principal amid fears that his political actions may attract retaliation from former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that Wike had earlier expressed concerns that Atiku and Peter Obi could come after him politically if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 presidential election.

I will be the first politician that I think they will come after. I will be the first politician. I know they will come for my head,” he said.

Speaking while appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Friday, Olayinka said Wike understands that his political relationship with both Atiku and Peter Obi has deteriorated significantly.

According to Olayinka, the former Governor of Rivers State does not expect Atiku and Peter Obi to become friendly with him if they win the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “So what we are saying is that the man knows that he has injured Atiku too much. He has injured Peter Obi too much, and when you injure people politically, you should expect a kind of payback.

“So he is not deceiving himself into believing that if Atiku becomes president tomorrow, he will now become Atiku’s friend. No, he is not deceiving himself into having that kind of belief.”