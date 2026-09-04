‘Everybody Knows Wike Is Synonymous With Violence’ – ADC Dismisses Claims Of Winning Rivers, FCT For Tinubu

The Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Chizi Enyi, has said Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is synonymous with violence, while dismissing his claims of winning the state in the forthcoming election.

Naija News recalls that Wike had, on Wednesday, during a media chat with journalists in Port Harcourt, said that the ADC and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) would lose in Rivers State and Abuja.

Wike maintained that he will secure victory for President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State and FCT.

However, Enyi, an ally of the ADC vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, said in an interview with Punch that Wike’s rantings do not perturb the ADC.

According to him, Wike had betrayed all those who brought him to the limelight, and Tinubu will not be exempted.

He said, “Wike has consistently been saying he will win Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja just to please Tinubu. And we all know that Wike is one man who will say one thing and does another.

“He is someone who has consistently said that the only thing he owes himself on earth is always to please Dr Peter Odili. Today where is Odili? Wike also believed that former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan is God on earth when he was contesting for governor. Today where is Jonathan?

“So, for President Bola Tinubu it will be the same thing and when he (Tinubu) leaves office he will be the way Odili and Jonathan are currently.

“For the ADC in Rivers State we are not disturbed because while we are busy campaigning, we have information that they are busy lobbying INEC, changing Electoral Officers and all that.

“So, we are not disturbed. We know and we believe that from what we have seen and from the what we have done, talking to people and the personality of our candidates we are confident that we will win the general election in Rivers State and Nigeria in general.

“Everybody knows that Wike is synonymous with violence. He always intimidate people, talks one thing and does another. However we are not disturbed because the 2027 general elections Wike will be a thing of the past.

“We strongly believe that the Abubakar/Amaechi ticket the ADC is the party to beat. In Rivers State Amaechi did very well as governor and his records are there for all to see.”