Fubara Speaks After Signing 2026 Rivers State Budget

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that signing the 2026 state budget signals a new chapter of cooperation, unity, and progress.

He also appreciated the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and all Rivers people for their commitment.

According to him, his administration remains focused on the welfare of the people of Rivers State.

“Today, I signed the ₦1.84 trillion Rivers State 2026 Appropriation Bill into Law, marking a new chapter of cooperation, unity and progress.

“I thank Almighty God, the minister of F.C.T; Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike GSSRS, the Rivers State House of Assembly and all Rivers people for their commitment to this process.

“Our focus remains firmly on the welfare of our people and the continued development of Rivers State,” Fubara wrote on his 𝕏 account on Thursday night.

Naija News recalls that Governor Fubara had earlier on Thursday, signed the Rivers State ₦1.84tn 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly approved it.

Fubara assented to the bill at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, describing the appropriation as a “breath of fresh air”.

The budget, titled “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development,” was passed by the Martin Amaewhule-led House earlier on Thursday after lawmakers reviewed some of the provisions in the governor’s original proposal.