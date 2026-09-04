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Fubara Speaks After Signing 2026 Rivers State Budget

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara
Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara

Key Takeaways

  • Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, signed the ₦1.84 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, calling it a new chapter of cooperation, unity and progress.
  • Fubara thanked FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State House of Assembly and Rivers people, and said his administration will keep focusing on residents’ welfare.
  • The Martin Amaewhule-led House passed the “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development” on Thursday after reviewing parts of Fubara’s original proposal, before he assented hours later.

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that signing the 2026 state budget signals a new chapter of cooperation, unity, and progress.

He also appreciated the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and all Rivers people for their commitment.

According to him, his administration remains focused on the welfare of the people of Rivers State.

“Today, I signed the ₦1.84 trillion Rivers State 2026 Appropriation Bill into Law, marking a new chapter of cooperation, unity and progress.

“I thank Almighty God, the minister of F.C.T; Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike GSSRS, the Rivers State House of Assembly and all Rivers people for their commitment to this process.

“Our focus remains firmly on the welfare of our people and the continued development of Rivers State,” Fubara wrote on his 𝕏 account on Thursday night.

Naija News recalls that Governor Fubara had earlier on Thursday, signed the Rivers State ₦1.84tn 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly approved it.

Fubara assented to the bill at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, describing the appropriation as a “breath of fresh air”.

The budget, titled “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development,” was passed by the Martin Amaewhule-led House earlier on Thursday after lawmakers reviewed some of the provisions in the governor’s original proposal.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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