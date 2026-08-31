‘Open Your Hands’ – Wike’s Message During Fubara’s Visit Emerge

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged politicians to be generous to those who supported them in achieving political victories.

According to the Minister, he and other politicians could not have achieved anything without the people’s support.

He emphasized that politics is a sacrifice and politicians can not afford to have a tight hand.

“Politics is sacrifice. You cannot get to where I am today if your hands are tight. Open your hands for people. People made us to be what we are today, open your hands for them,” he said.

Naija News reports that Wike made the submission during a political gathering in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in which he played host to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

As earlier reported, Governor Fubara paid a courtesy visit to his predecessor, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a post on social media by Wike’s Media Aide, Lere Olayinka.

The Rivers State Governor was accompanied to Wike’s residence by Dr Sam Sam Jaja.

They were received by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Rivers State, Hon Kingsley Chinda and former governorship candidate Senator Magnus Abe.