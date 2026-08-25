Fubara Speaks On Political Crisis, Reveals What Matters More Than Time In Office

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has vowed to continue adding value to the state until his last day in office.

Naija News reports that the governor stated this during the commissioning of the Omademe Internal Roads Project in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday.

He urged political stakeholders in the state to join him in maintaining peace, saying that he has decided to put what happened in the past behind him.

The governor asserted that the number of days spent in office is less important than the value the administration brought to the people.

According to him, “We want to say it publicly here that it’s not about the number of days, but what matters in the life of every administration is the value that is added. So, please, nobody should lose any hope. We will continue to add value till the last day.

“And who knows? God might have another different thing for us. So, please, I want everybody to cheer up. We are working as one now. Let us sustain that tempo for the good of Rivers State. That is where I stand, and I am not shifting grounds on that.

“I urge political leaders across the state to join hands with me in sustaining the prevailing peace and putting the past political crisis behind them.”

Referring to the crisis with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, Fubara said, “Just think of where we are coming from. Think of what has happened before. For me, I am not interested in going down that road anymore. What is behind me is behind me. What I am looking at is what is ahead of me. So, please, let’s look at what is ahead of all of us as a team, as a state, as part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”