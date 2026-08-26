Wike Ruled Like A Monarch In Rivers, Wants To Do Same In Abuja – Gololo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Haruna Gololo, has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, of attempting to rule like a monarch.

The politician said Wike ruled like a monarch during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

He, however, argued that Abuja is not Rivers and the people are not his slaves.

Naija News reports that Gololo made the claim in an interview with The Whistler in which he spoke against the backdrop of floods ravaging some areas in Abuja and the Minister’s demolition orders as part of efforts to solve the problem.

The ADC chieftain, however, insisted that the people of Abuja are not afraid of Wike, adding that the Minister is not older than him.

“When the minister was in Rivers, he ruled them like a monarch. Whatever he said was what you did. How many people did he dethrone? That is what he wants to do in Abuja.

“I tell him that Abuja is not Rivers State. We are not your slaves. We are not your sons. We are not afraid of you.

“I don’t fear human beings. I can respect you, but I am not afraid of a minister. Age-wise, he is not my senior.

“I remain a citizen of Nigeria, and we will remain citizens of Nigeria. Is it not only one vote he has? Can he go and campaign for Tinubu? If they make him DG, there is a state he can never visit. He will never visit that state.

“They say because it is not competition, drinking, dancing or singing. What are you talking about? As it pains them, it pleases us. Tinubu is going,” he said.