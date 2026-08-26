 Skip to content
News

Wike Ruled Like A Monarch In Rivers, Wants To Do Same In Abuja – Gololo

Published
By Oladipo Abiola
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Haruna Gololo, accused FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of trying to rule Abuja like a monarch as he did in Rivers State.
  • Gololo told The Whistler that floods in parts of Abuja and Wike’s demolition orders triggered his comments, insisting Abuja residents are not afraid of him.
  • Gololo said he is not younger than Wike, rejected being treated as a slave, and claimed Wike cannot campaign everywhere for President Bola Tinubu.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Haruna Gololo, has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, of attempting to rule like a monarch.

The politician said Wike ruled like a monarch during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

He, however, argued that Abuja is not Rivers and the people are not his slaves.

Naija News reports that Gololo made the claim in an interview with The Whistler in which he spoke against the backdrop of floods ravaging some areas in Abuja and the Minister’s demolition orders as part of efforts to solve the problem.

The ADC chieftain, however, insisted that the people of Abuja are not afraid of Wike, adding that the Minister is not older than him.

“When the minister was in Rivers, he ruled them like a monarch. Whatever he said was what you did. How many people did he dethrone? That is what he wants to do in Abuja.

“I tell him that Abuja is not Rivers State. We are not your slaves. We are not your sons. We are not afraid of you.

“I don’t fear human beings. I can respect you, but I am not afraid of a minister. Age-wise, he is not my senior.

“I remain a citizen of Nigeria, and we will remain citizens of Nigeria. Is it not only one vote he has? Can he go and campaign for Tinubu? If they make him DG, there is a state he can never visit. He will never visit that state.

“They say because it is not competition, drinking, dancing or singing. What are you talking about? As it pains them, it pleases us. Tinubu is going,” he said.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.