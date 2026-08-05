I Give You Permission – Bwala Dares Amaechi To Expose Secret Atiku Conversation

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has dared the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, to reveal a private conversation they had about former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, during an interview on Channels TV, asked Bwala not to forget a private conversation they both had before his stand on the current administration changed.

The former Rivers State governor, however, said he would not disclose the details of his conversation with Bwala because it was made in confidence.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday, Bwala urged the former Minister and now the vice presidential candidate of the ADC to publish the alleged private discussion.

“My attention was drawn to an interview wherein you said when I left Alhaji Atiku Abubabakr, you called me and I told you something which you refused to tell @seunokin because you claimed it was confidential.

“I Daniel Bwala hereby gives you the permission to please tell the whole world”, he said.

Meanwhile, Amaechi has criticised the Bola Tinubu administration amid renewed controversy over the President’s educational records, saying his own academic history could easily be verified.

Naija News reports that Amaechi spoke on Tuesday while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he also reacted to comments directed at the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

The former Rivers State governor said he had former classmates from primary school, secondary school and university who could confirm his educational background.

“I don’t have to submit my law degree to INEC. I have classmates. I have classmates in primary school. I can call them now. Christian Obong was my classmate in primary school. I can call my classmates in secondary school,” he said.

Amaechi maintained that there were people who could independently verify the schools he attended and his time at the University of Port Harcourt.

He said, “I have classmates in primary school. I have classmates in secondary school. Alex Otti was my junior at the University of Port Harcourt.

“I’m calling people you can ask whether I went through university or primary school or secondary school.”

The former minister’s remarks came amid public debate over documents submitted by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Amaechi Defends Catholic Bishops

Amaechi also urged the President and his aides to show greater respect for Christianity, the Catholic Church and its bishops following the controversy surrounding Onaiyekan’s comments.

The cardinal had attracted criticism from presidential aides after publicly discussing a recent meeting between Tinubu and members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

Amaechi said, “I’m here to say that you need to please beg the President. They should please respect the Christian faith.

“They should please respect the Catholic Church, and they should respect our bishops. I’ve just told you.”