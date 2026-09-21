‘Tinubu Will Never Rock The Boat’ – Rufai Oseni Speaks On Wike, APC Governors Rift

Arise Television’s Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has stated that President Bola Tinubu will not rock the boat in the ongoing political rift between the All Progressives Congress governors forum and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He claimed that Tinubu would not like to rock the boat because of his political interests ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Oseni stated this on Monday during an episode of the show.

“You see, I know this country too well. President Tinubu will never rock the boat. He will just try to give a gloomier response to settle the matter between Wike and the governors because he wants to win an election,” Oseni said.

According to him, Tinubu’s approach aimed to keep Wike on his side ahead of the election, adding that the President could still respond to some of the issues raised by the FCT minister.

Oseni said the real political contest involving Wike would emerge after the elections, particularly over the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“But you see, where the real tussle will be is after elections have been won or lost,” he said.

He questioned how Wike would attempt to rebuild the PDP after allegedly weakening the party and supporting a faction within it

“All of this Wike is playing, forget it, he has presidential ambitions. Anyway, he ran in the last election cycle, so all of this is strategically positioning himself for the next eight years when power will come back to the South,” Oseni said.

He added that Wike’s age could work in his favour in his reported political calculations for the future.

“And you see, the good thing about the game which he is playing is that age is on his side,” he said.