‘Today’s Governors Are Not Powerful’ – Kwankwaso

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the current governors under the administration of President Bola Tinubu are not as powerful as governors were in 1999.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the assertion on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television.

Kwankwaso claimed that Governors are not in charge, stressing that he does not envy governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Kwankwaso, many of the current governors enter Government House believing they have defeated everybody and then stop listening to advice.

He said, “Governors are not in charge. Today’s governors are not as powerful as governors were in 1999.

“They spend money the way they want to with their brothers and sisters and family, and so on. And then, at the end of the day, it becomes a huge problem.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has said President Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his first day in office has plunged Nigeria into a total mess.

Kwankwaso said that if the NDC is elected to power, it would reintroduce fuel subsidy in a different form.

The former Kano governor explained that there were several ways the subsidy could be reintroduced without returning to the previous system.

He added that the NDC would focus on building more refineries and implementing measures to significantly reduce fuel prices across the country.

He said the party is ready to do everything possible to ensure it brings down fuel prices.