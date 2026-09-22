NDC Will Bring Back Fuel Subsidy – Kwankwaso Declares

The vice presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his first day in office has plunged Nigeria into a total mess.

Naija News reports that he stated this during an appearance on Arise Television.

Kwankwaso said that if the NDC is elected to power, it would reintroduce fuel subsidy in a different form.

The former Kano governor explained that there were several ways the subsidy could be reintroduced without returning to the previous system.

He added that the NDC would focus on building more refineries and implementing measures that would significantly reduce the price of fuel across the country.

He stated that the party is ready to do everything possible to ensure it brings down the price of fuel.

“We’re bringing back fuel subsidy in our own way. There are so many ways to do that. Now we have a refinery built by a businessman and I am sure more will be built.

“If individuals in this country can build refinery, I see no reason why the government will not build refineries.

“We in the NDC will do all it takes to put the price of oil down”, Kwankwaso said.