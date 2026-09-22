Wike Reveals Tinubu’s Christmas Gift To Abuja Residents

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that completing ongoing road projects in Abuja by December will be a Christmas gift from President Bola Tinubu to residents.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known in Abuja on Tuesday after inspecting ongoing construction works on Arterial Road NI, from Wuye to Ring Road II, Tungan Madaki to Zuba Road, and Zaudna-Kaba-Kagini to the Kubwa Expressway.

After assessing the pace and quality of the projects, Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress and commended the contractors for their commitment to meeting the completion timelines.

Wike said completing the roads would ease transportation difficulties and boost economic activities in the affected communities.

He said, “I’m very impressed with the jobs so far, and I’m also impressed with the commitment of the contractors.

“We have promised the residents that this will be their Christmas gift by Mr President as part of their Christmas gift so that they’ll go back home and enjoy their Christmas celebration.

“You can imagine the happiness of those who stay here. You know that with these roads, the economy of the affected communities will change.

“When you see a rural area like this, it makes us very happy when the people are happy and of course, that’s the essence of good governance.”

While admitting that rainfall had slowed some earthworks, Wike expressed confidence that the contractors would accelerate construction as the rainy season subsides.

He added, “The president said this road will be a Christmas gift for all of you. So, when the election comes too, don’t forget to vote for Tinubu and Aduda.”