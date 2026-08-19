‘APC Lost In Osun Because Of Abuja Politicians’ – Gov Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday, spoke on the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s defeat in the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Sule, on his take on the election that saw Governor Ademola Adeleke emerge winner, accused Abuja politicians of being responsible for the APC’s defeat.

The Nasarawa State Governor made this claim while presenting Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acknowledgement slips to APC candidates contesting the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

According to Sule, the party’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, would have emerged as the winner if some politicians outside the state had not interfered in the election.

Sule said, “APC lost partly because of the Abuja politicians, you know, because if not for some of these Abuja politicians, there was no way for APC to lose in Osun.”

He further stated that the outcome of the governorship election in Osun State also reflected the level of influence Governor Adeleke had.

Sule stated, “So, for people who are celebrating, they don’t even understand what the hell they are celebrating. What they are celebrating is that the power of a sitting governor in Osun is what has stopped them from winning.”

Sule also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu, saying the President had performed well since assuming office.

The Nasarawa State Governor stated, “I’m not going to brag about anything that we are going to do, but what I can tell you is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well.”

He urged APC candidates to stay focused on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections and avoid practices that could create divisions within its ranks.

The governor cautioned the candidates against sycophancy, blackmail and other forms of political manoeuvring that could undermine the party.

Sule added, “It is time, because politics actually involves, you know, a lot of sycophancy, blackmail, you know, underhand, and things like that. I’m begging you in the name of God, don’t get involved in that.

“When you are campaigning, campaign for APC. Don’t go with the drama that maybe I can actually campaign for myself and campaign for another candidate of another party; if you do that, you know, people will see. And the people that see, they are also going to make sure that they react to you in that manner.

“I don’t believe in this anti-party, I don’t believe in this realignment, I don’t believe in that. And I’m begging you also not to believe in the same.”

Sule urged the candidates to remain loyal to the party and mobilise support for its candidates during the elections.

“Go out there and vote for the party that you believe in,” he told them.