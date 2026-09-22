Is That A Serious Governor? – Wike Lists APC Governors Fighting Rainbow Coalition

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has listed three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors opposing his Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wike, during an interview on Journalist Hangout, a programme on TVC, said Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, were behind the opposition to his political activities.

Wike questioned why the governors would leave their respective states to come to Abuja and complain that the Rainbow Coalition is a distraction to the APC.

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, several APC governors had no problem with the Rainbow Coalition, which he has presented as a platform to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election across political parties.

Wike also said Adamawa, Edo, Kogi, Lagos and Akwa Ibom state Governors have no problem with his Rainbow Coalition, but he was shocked to see the Ondo State Governor among those opposing it.

He said, “How can a governor leave his state and go to Abuja to complain that the Rainbow Coalition is a distraction? Is that a serious governor?

“Adamawa, Edo, Kogi, Lagos and Akwa-Ibom state governors do not have a problem with the Rainbow Coalition. I saw Ondo Governor there, and I was shocked.

“The governors having issues with me are Governor Hope Uzodimma, Governor Abdulrazaq and Governor Dapo Abiodun.”