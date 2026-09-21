‘He Will Lose Abuja, Rivers’ – Fayose Reacts To Tinubu’s Alleged Campaign Coordinator Offer For Wike

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has predicted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will fail to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the nation’s capital and Rivers State.

Fayose made the remark while reacting to reports that President Bola Tinubu has tipped Wike as the coordinator of the APC campaign structure in Rivers State and the FCT.

Naija News reports that despite the alleged appointment, the former Rivers State Governor will retain his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to ThisDay, sources said the emerging arrangement is designed to harness Wike’s political network without formally placing him in the APC hierarchy, a party he has repeatedly said he does not belong to.

Reacting to the development, Fayose, in a video posted on his verified Facebook page, said the APC is already confused ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Fayose, the APC’s recent political manoeuvres will not undermine the momentum and the electoral prospects of the Obidients or the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said, “The situation is critical for the APC. Early this morning, they weakly announced Wike to head the campaign in Rivers State and Abuja, just after my video. If you can’t convince them, you can confuse them. They are already confused.

“My Obidients, the five governors I earlier said are still with us. They are standing with us. We are going to defeat Wike in Rivers and in Abuja. If they like let them appoint him and reappoint him.

“He will lose in Abuja. He will lose in Rivers because already we are stronger in Rivers and Abuja than the APC.”