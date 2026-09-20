‘They Don’t Want Wike To Win’ – Fayose Reveals Five APC Governors Secretly Backing NDC

Popular businessman, Isaac Fayose, has alleged that five All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are secretly supporting the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the claim in a post shared on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Fayose claimed that the governors would not publicly campaign for the NDC or make statements because they are APC members.

He, however, stated that the governors had promised to financially support the NDC election campaign.

Fayose said, “We now have five APC governors supporting the NDC in this election. They are not going to come out to campaign for us. They are not going to say anything in public that will favour us, but underneath, they promised us to sponsor this election, and their request is very simple.

“The request is, they don’t want Wike to win FCT for APC; they don’t want Wike to win Rivers State for APC, I said to them in the meeting, Wike is not popular here in Abuja; APC is not popular here in Abuja.

“APC is not popular in Rivers; their game plan is to carry our ballot, their game plan is to announce the result, and they said yes, they know and what they want is they don’t want to be able to write those results.

“So they are offering all our polling agents in Rivers and FCT two hundred thousand per polling unit; if you can stand together against rigging, they are willing to give you two hundred thousand naira each.

“They don’t want their names to be in public because they are members of the APC.”