If Tinubu Is Doing Well, What Are You Doing In UK? – Fayose Blasts UK-based Nigerians Supporting APC Govt

The younger brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has criticised London-based Nigerians supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Fayose, in a video shared on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, questioned why UK-based Nigerians are not living in Nigeria if President Tinubu is doing well.

Isaac Fayose also frowned at the medical facilities in Nigeria, adding that Tinubu cannot stay in Nigeria for three months without going abroad to take medication and fresh air.

He said, “If Tinubu is doing so well, what are you doing here in the UK, looking for papers for yourself and your family?

“Even the President himself can’t stay in Nigeria for three months without going abroad to take medication and fresh air.

“Go to hospitals in Lagos, you will pity the people there. Seventy-one per cent of our population has entered the gallop of poverty, and you are there in the UK or the US saying it’s Tinubu. Why are you not in Nigeria with your family?”

Meanwhile, Fayose recently described himself as a lonely voice in the wilderness.

He lamented that politicians have abandoned him after years of personal and financial sacrifice.

“Nigeria is a bad country. Very bad. I’m now like an orphan. I’m now like a lonely voice in the wilderness,” he said.

Fayose recalled his ordeal from 2018, when he stood by his brother during the latter’s face-off with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said he personally confronted the then-acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, about the matter.