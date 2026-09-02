2027: Nigerians Would Have Known Him For Four Years – ADC Spokesperson Reveals How Atiku Will Defeat Tinubu

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has expressed strong belief that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

He argued that the 2027 elections would be different from the 2023 elections because Nigerians would have known Tinubu for four years going into the elections and would judge him based on his performance in office.

The ADC spokesperson, who spoke during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond the Headlines on Tuesday, said Nigerians have suffered enough under the Tinubu administration and would not support him for a second term.

According to him, Tinubu was a presidential candidate in 2023 but would approach the 2027 election as an incumbent whose record would be judged by voters.

He argued that the cost-of-living crisis and other economic issues would play a far greater role in determining the forthcoming election than they did in 2023.

“President Bola Tinubu is now president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He will have had four years that Nigerians have known him.

“The issues that concern the people will be pivotal in determining how the election goes in 2027,” Abdullahi said.

Atiku Can Win Without Coalition

Also during the programme, Naija News reports that Abdullahi commended the efforts of the G-100 in bringing opposition parties and leaders together to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the move is commendable and supported by the ADC, but it is not a condition for Atiku to defeat Tinubu.

Abdullahi said the ADC believed opposition parties would have a stronger chance of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if they worked together, but insisted that the party was confident of winning the presidential election independently.

“We respect the work the G100 is doing. We think it’s noble; we think it’s patriotic. But we don’t think it’s a precondition for us winning the 2027 general election,” he said.

The proposed framework includes the possibility of a common presidential candidate and a single four-year transition government backed by an enforceable charter.

Abdullahi added that the possibility of a single opposition presidential candidate and a single four-year transition government backed by an enforceable charter were all proposals before the coalition and nothing had been adopted as a decision.

He said subsequent discussions among party leaders and presidential candidates would determine which proposals would eventually be adopted.

Abdullahi affirmed ADC’s support for a broad-based opposition coalition, describing such cooperation as an opportunity to “rebuild the country” and restore public confidence in government.

However, he maintained that the party would not base its chances in the 2027 elections on the success or failure of the proposed coalition.