‘There Has Been Frustration In Political System Since Return Of Democracy’ – Donald Duke

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, has said there has been frustration in the political system since the return to democracy, and regretted that Nigeria has not been able to resolve its leadership deficit.

Naija News reports that Duke, speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said he joined the presidential race to solve Nigeria’s mounting problems and give Nigerians a new lease of life.

The former Governor of Cross River State emphasised that while leaders who had presided over Nigeria since 1979 came with political visions, none came forward with a leadership vision to give the country the needed political fulfilment and economic transformation and pledged to fill the gap if elected president in 2027.

He said, “There has been frustration in the political system since the return to democracy. In reality, we could have done better than what we have if we had the right leadership.

“Since the return to democratic rule, there have been successive governments, but there has not been one with leadership vision.

“That is why I have put myself up in order to provide the needed leadership to change the political question and provide the required development and growth.

“We in the political system do not need mudslinging but to tell Nigerians what we can do for the country.”

Speaking further, Duke said the opposition could defeat the incumbent administration if they came together and decided who among them was best suited to lead a united front against the administration.

The PRP candidate said that without presenting a united front against the government, it would be easy for the President Bola Tinubu government to win the January 2027 election.

Duke argued that the All Progressive Congress (APC) could also lose the election, even with its governors controlling more than 30 states in the country, if the opposition unites and works with a common goal.