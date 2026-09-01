2027: Former IGP Will Be On The Ballot Despite INEC Omission – Campaign

The campaign organisation of former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has dismissed his omission from the list of recognised candidates recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group assured supporters that the Nasarawa State governorship hopeful would be on the ballot despite his omission from the list

Naija News reports that the Director of Media and Strategic Communications to the campaign organisation, Otaru Douglas, made the clarification during an interview with Punch.

He expressed optimism that the issue would soon be resolved through the party, as the governorship hopeful is fully a registered member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He said, “As a matter of fact, the campaign organisation of the former IGP is not bothered by the propaganda being peddled by those we call mischief-makers.

“Of course, we are all aware that, you know, fielding a political party candidate takes a process, and the process has to be democratic in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and the Electoral Act guiding the conduct of elections.

“INEC just released the names of candidates; you know that certain processes have to take place before substitution of candidates takes effect.

“So, while we are waiting for this cycle to be concluded, the mischief-makers from the opposition political parties want to take advantage of this to rubbish the camp of the former IG.

“We have stated vehemently already that we are not bothered by their antics. They have lost touch with the grassroots. We are not bothered in any way. The more they try to defame us, the more popular we become at the grassroots.”

Speaking on the relationship between the former IGP and the current SDP governorship candidate, Musa Adamu Angba, who was recognised by INEC, Douglas noted that they both shared a good and cordial relationship, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

“The relationship is cordial, and the cordiality is beyond the imagination of the people. As I speak with you, there is no cause for alarm. So, within the next few days, you will see the affirmation take place.

“Honestly, we have zero tension. We are very confident that he (ex-IGP) is going to be on the ballot. And I can assure you that with the grassroots appeal and the gross acceptability of his candidacy, honestly, the winning is our birthright as far as the 2027 general elections are concerned,” Douglas emphasised.

Also speaking in an interview, the current SDP INEC-recognised candidate, Angba, said he would be willing to relinquish the ticket to the former IGP “if the need arises.”

He clarified the situation thus: “People are congratulating me on finding myself listed by INEC. I only give thanks to God who made it possible for me to be in that position today,” he said.

Addressing speculation about a possible substitution, the SDP candidate said he enjoyed a good relationship with the former IGP Adamu.

“We were chatting. I felt so sorry for him because of what they did to him. If you heard me say he is the one I will use to get Nasarawa State back on track, we can hand over things to him,” Angba stated.

When asked if there was a formal agreement to hand over the candidacy to the former IGP, he replied: “Why not? Because he speaks with me. I feel happy, and he also feels happy. There is a good understanding.”

Angba further emphasised the need for unity within the party, saying, “Even if it’s not me, the one I will support must protect the interests of our people and the younger generation.”