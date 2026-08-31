2027: Presidential Candidates, Dignitaries Attend Opposition Coalition Summit

A host of dignitaries, including presidential candidates of some opposition parties, have arrived for the coalition summit ahead of the 2027 elections.

The summit, organised by the political pressure group known as G-100, aims to provide a united opposition front to challenge President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart, Adewale Adebayo and former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, among others, are some of the dignitaries who have already arrived at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, for the Summit of Opposition Political Parties.

The vice presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (AP), Lawal Daura; the National Chairman of PRP, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed; and the vice presidential candidate of the SDP, Usman Bugaje, among others, have also arrived for the meeting.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi; G-100 Convener, Salihu Lukman; and the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, are also in attendance.

Welcoming dignitaries to the event, Lukman urged opposition parties to set aside their differences and work toward the common goal of championing the greater good of Nigeria rather than pursuing their respective political objectives.

He said the aim is not for any political party to dissolve, but for all of them to unite.

He said, “We are not asking any political party to dissolve. Let us agree that we must build the table before negotiating the seats.”

Lukman pointed out that the objective of the meeting is not to select a presidential candidate, but to establish a framework for cooperation and coordination among the opposition parties.

The meeting had in attendance the representatives of six political parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the Taminu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).