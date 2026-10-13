‘Not Up To 200 People’ – Wike Mocks Amaechi Over Cross River Town Hall Meeting

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, that former vice president Atiku Abubakar will win the 2027 election.

Wike mocked Amaechi, claiming he failed to get up to 200 people to attend his town hall meeting.

Naija News reports that the Minister spoke during his media chat on Tuesday while responding to a suggestion that the emerging opposition ticket involving Atiku and Amaechi was causing concern among supporters of President Bola Tinubu.

Recounting Amaechi’s remarks at the meeting, Wike said the former governor had argued that Atiku was positioned to win the election because of the regional distribution of the major presidential contenders.

“I watched Amaechi; he had a town hall meeting in Cross River. I can tell you the numbers not up to 200 people,” Wike said.

According to the FCT minister, Amaechi told attendees that the election had already been won and explained his reasoning by referring to the candidates’ regions of origin.

“He said, ‘Atiku is from where? North. Tinubu is from where? South. Obi is from where? South. Donald Duke is from where? South. Atiku has won the election,’” Wike recounted.

He questioned why a vice-presidential candidate would make such a prediction while addressing supporters at a town hall meeting.

“How can a vice-presidential candidate go to a town hall meeting, standing and telling his supporters, ‘Do you know how this election has been won?” he asked.

When asked whether Amaechi’s argument was based on the assumption that Atiku, as the leading northern candidate, would have an advantage over his southern rivals, Wike pointed to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

“In 2023, Atiku ran, Obi ran, Tinubu ran, who won?” he asked.

Wike added that the next presidential election would not necessarily follow the same pattern as the previous poll.

“I’ve always told you people, 2027 will be totally different from 2023,” he said.