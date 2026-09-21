‘Tinubu Supported Gov. Makinde With ₦50 Billion’ – Wike Lists President’s ‘Compensation’ To G5 Governors

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said all members of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 governors are benefiting from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News recalls former G5 governors Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom and Seyi Makinde were at the centre of the PDP’s internal crisis during the 2023 presidential election, with the group refusing to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, unless then National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu stepped down.

Wike, during an interview on TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout on Monday, rejected claims that he is the only member of the G5 governors enjoying Tinubu’s favour, noting that the President gave Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, ₦50 billion to expand the state airport.

He said, “And Gov. Seyi, the president has also extended his hand of support to the governor of Oyo State by providing funds for him to expand Oyo airport with a whopping sum of 50 billion naira.”

Recalling the process that preceded Tinubu’s appointment of him as a minister, Wike said he consulted the PDP at the state, zonal and national levels before accepting the appointment, adding that party stakeholders unanimously supported his participation in the Federal Government.

He said, “I do not understand what they say by enjoying Mr President.

“When I was nominated by Mr President to be considered as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I did write to the party. First of all, I wrote to my Governor; I wrote to my party at the state, zone, and national level that see what I have seen; what is your position?

“All of them, in a unanimous decision, said, look, you have to be a part of the government because we believe that our contribution will make a change, so everybody supported my being a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so the issue of only me enjoying is neither here nor there.”

Wike further listed the current positions and benefits the G5 members had received from Tinubu.

He stated, “Let me also say clearly that, today as I speak to you, my dear brother, Gov. Ikpaezu is currently the Ambassador representing Nigeria in Spain.

“Luckily, I was there to attend his presentation and received his letter of Credence on the 14th of September. My dear brother, Gov Ugwuanyi is the ambassador representing Nigeria in Greece, which I learnt has received his letter of Credence.”

The former Governor noted that the only former G5 governor who had not taken up a position in the Tinubu administration was ex- Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

He added, “I do know that it is only my brother, Gov. Ortom, who said he does not want a position but wants to continue to work for Mr President.”