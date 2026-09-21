Produce Result Sheet That Shows Peter Obi Won Rivers State – Wike Challenges Obidients

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called Obidients, to produce result sheets showing that the former Governor of Anambra State won Rivers State in the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Monday during an interview on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout.

Wike described claims that Peter Obi won Rivers State as a product of imagination by the Obidients movement.

He said, “They won by their own imagination. Who did INEC declare to have won?”

Challenging Peter Obi’s supporters to back their claim with evidence, Wike said: “Let them produce that result sheet that says Obi won.”

The Minister also questioned the strength of the claim that Peter Obi won Rivers, noting that it fell short when tested at the Election Petition Tribunal.

He asked, “When they went to the tribunal, were they able to defend their claim?”

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, the Obidients’ claim of victory was a matter for social media and not the ballot.

Wike also argued that no one could declare a winner from a single vantage point in the state, adding that Rivers State capital has 23 local government areas.

He said, “You can win on social media; I’m not interested in social media winning.

“You don’t stay in one place in Port Harcourt and say Obi has won.”