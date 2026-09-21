By What Magic Are You Going To Force People To Farm? – Sowunmi Challenges Peter Obi

Convener of the Alternative Movement, Segun Sowunmi, has described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a master of empty campaigns.

He questioned some of Obi’s claims about governance and his record as Anambra State governor.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi spoke during an appearance on TVC’s Politics on Sunday.

He argued that Obi’s political campaign is mainly connected to calls for equity for the South-East, which, he noted, had not produced a president in the current republic.

“For all of this filibustering, jumping here, jumping there, the greatest thing you can bring to the table emotionally is the need for us to do equity for the South-East, because they have not been president, at least in this republic,” Sowunmi said.

Sowunmi also referred to the ongoing debate over the state’s financial obligations under successive administrations, saying claims by Obi that his administration did not leave debts had been challenged by his successors.

“All his successors from time have been saying that’s not the true position of thing, because we don’t want to get into a brickbat argument with him. That does not mean the things he’s saying are totally correct,” he said.

The politician then turned his criticism to what he described as a lack of detail in Obi’s campaign proposals.

“In any case, what is he campaigning on? Peter is a master of campaigning on a prose that he doesn’t even know how to construct,” Sowunmi said.

Sowunmi also challenged Obi’s argument about the agricultural potential of Niger State, asking how a government would provide incentives and persuade people to farm on the scale envisaged.

“By what magic is he going to force them to the farm? By what magic is he going to ensure? By what magic is he going to do the incentive? What is the cost component of what he’s trying to do? What is the time frame by which he will implement it?” he asked.